iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is IFS Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

IFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.50 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

