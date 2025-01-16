iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 161,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 269,456 shares.The stock last traded at $76.72 and had previously closed at $76.49.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
