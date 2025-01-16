iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 161,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 269,456 shares.The stock last traded at $76.72 and had previously closed at $76.49.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 106,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,631 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

