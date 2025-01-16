iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 285,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $130.63 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $103.57 and a 1-year high of $134.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.83.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.