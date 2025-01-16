iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 136,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.