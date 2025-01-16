iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 136,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.

