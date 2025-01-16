iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 411,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 205,239 shares.The stock last traded at $24.55 and had previously closed at $24.47.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

