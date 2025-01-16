iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $68.09, with a volume of 41116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 118,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.