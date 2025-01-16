iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 130335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $558.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

