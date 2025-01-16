iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 576,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,453,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,096,000 after buying an additional 247,190 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,428,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,758,000 after buying an additional 146,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,351,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,040,000 after buying an additional 112,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

