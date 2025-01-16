iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Position Increased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

