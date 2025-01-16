iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Raised by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flywheel Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000.

IWD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $189.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,823. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

