iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,735,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $290.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $222.17 and a 1 year high of $298.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

