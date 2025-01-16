iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.20 and last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 352812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $972.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,190,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

