J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.19. The company had a trading volume of 361,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,275. The trade was a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $2,136,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.