JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWL. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 104.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

