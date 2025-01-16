Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Karooooo Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of KARO stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

