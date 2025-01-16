Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $782,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in RTX by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 11,235.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.27.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

