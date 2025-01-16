Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $12.25

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KREF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 277.63 and a current ratio of 277.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $717.99 million, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.