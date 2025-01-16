Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Price

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.42 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, CEO Andrew Bednar sold 300,579 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $7,358,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,129.28. The trade was a 34.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Dietrich Becker sold 442,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $10,841,922.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 379,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,347.20. The trade was a 53.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 30.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

