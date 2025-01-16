Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $192,385.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,449.10. The trade was a 28.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $255,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,904. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,092 shares of company stock valued at $471,609. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

