Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 301947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$632.86 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$39,999.60. Also, Senior Officer David Shea bought 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,558.56. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

