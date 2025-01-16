Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Senior Officer Purchases C$31,558.56 in Stock

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Shea acquired 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,558.56.

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.84. The firm has a market cap of C$632.86 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.71 and a 1-year high of C$2.86.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

