Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 2.0% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,116 shares of company stock worth $1,637,705. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

