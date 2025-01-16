Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 25475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Leonardo Trading Up 2.1 %
About Leonardo
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
