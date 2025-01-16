Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh Sells 25,000 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,650. This represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Time Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Life Time Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Life Time Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.