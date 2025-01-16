LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho started coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,703,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,032,280.85. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in LifeMD by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 192,861 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LifeMD by 852.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108,822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LifeMD by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

