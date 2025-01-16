Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 55.50 Average PT from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 55.50 ($0.68).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLOY shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.73) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 128,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £69,554.16 ($85,133.61). Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.
The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.
Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 2 Top ETFs to Profit From the Natural Gas Price Surge
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Penny Stock BranchOut Food: Why It Won’t Stay Cheap for Long
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Bull Case for Transocean Stock: 100% Upside Could Be Within Reach
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.