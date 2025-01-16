Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

LMT stock opened at $483.71 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.95 and its 200 day moving average is $535.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

