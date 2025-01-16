LUCE (LUCE) Price Tops $0.0297 on Top Exchanges

LUCE (LUCE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, LUCE has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One LUCE token can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUCE has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $17.60 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,927.19 or 0.99720817 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97,982.64 or 0.98768690 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LUCE

LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. LUCE’s official website is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.

Buying and Selling LUCE

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.02976802 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $18,363,045.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CBdCxKo9QavR9hfShgpEBG3zekorAeD7W1jfq2o3pump.”

