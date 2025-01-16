Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1874030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$66.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

