Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.55. 405,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,443. Masimo has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 47.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

