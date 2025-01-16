Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74.

Masimo Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MASI opened at $172.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masimo has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 118.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Masimo

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.