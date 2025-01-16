Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 28,828 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,828 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.