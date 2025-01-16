Mason & Associates Inc Has $20.11 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 4.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,494 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,312,000 after acquiring an additional 460,985 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

