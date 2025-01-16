Mason & Associates Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $414.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $307.85 and a 12 month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

