mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Short Interest Update

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of mBank stock remained flat at $117.79 during trading on Thursday. mBank has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.79.

mBank SA provides various banking and financial services in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and internationally. It offers banking services, such as personal, savings, currency, investment, and business accounts, as well as various deposits; bill and credit cards; cash, car, revolving, and corporate loans, as well as mortgages; pension, insurance, stock exchange products; and transaction and mobile banking services.

