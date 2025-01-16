mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Short Interest Update

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
mBank Price Performance
Shares of mBank stock remained flat at $117.79 during trading on Thursday. mBank has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $117.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.79.
mBank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than mBank
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for mBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.