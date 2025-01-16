McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 2.9% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 127,542.9% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2,143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.14.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $583.51 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $595.09 and its 200 day moving average is $560.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

