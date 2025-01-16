Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

MBGYY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

MBGYY stock opened at C$14.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.44. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.95 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

