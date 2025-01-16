MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 487,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,013,402 shares.The stock last traded at $34.39 and had previously closed at $33.73.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

