Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Midland Exploration Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of C$26.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.

About Midland Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.