Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of TIGO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.41. 80,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Millicom International Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

