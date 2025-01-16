Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $516,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NFLX opened at $861.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $881.04 and its 200 day moving average is $755.96. The stock has a market cap of $368.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.26 and a fifty-two week high of $941.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

