Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 275 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $219.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.16.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.81.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

