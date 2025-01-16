Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.64.

EXPE stock opened at $186.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,779.35. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

