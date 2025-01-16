MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $34.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 10.1% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $245.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $202.66 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.03.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

