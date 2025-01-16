MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $251.21 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $171.49 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

