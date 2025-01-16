NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 2,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.63% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

