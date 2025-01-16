Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GILT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 103,924 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 510.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 99,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 83,127 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.
