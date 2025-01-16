Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GILT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $376.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.57. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 103,924 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 510.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 99,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 83,127 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

