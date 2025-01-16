Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in December

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 92,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,630. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
