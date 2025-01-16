Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in December

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 92,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,630. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

