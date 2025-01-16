Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,016 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.82.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $860.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $881.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.26 and a 52-week high of $941.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

