NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.06. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of NetSol Technologies worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

